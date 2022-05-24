Kent “Bomber” Thomas was denied bail on Monday on charges of kidnapping, wounding with intent and possession of firearm.
Thomas, 35 of Harmony Hall, Gasparillo, was also charged with possession of ammunition and possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life.
He appeared virtually before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine and was remanded into custody. His next court appearance is expected to be on June 2.
According to reports, the accused was allegedly involved in a reported kidnapping and wounding with intent incident in the Southern Division on April 23, 2021.
Officers of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spearheaded by Sgt Teeluck, Cpl Khan and constable Rajkumarsingh conducted further enquiries and an arrest was made on Friday.
Thomas was charged on Monday.