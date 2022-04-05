Daniel Richards was denied bail after appearing virtually before a Princes Town magistrate charged with six offences.
Richards, 32 of Edward Street, Princes Town was charged with shooting with intent, possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life, possession of ammunition to endanger life and malicious damage.
He faced magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Monday and was remanded into custody. The matters were adjourned to May 3.
According to a police report, a 37-year-old man was allegedly shot on March 26 while standing on the porch of his father’s home in Princes Town. The man reported to police that a vehicle stopped in front of the residence, a man stepped out of the vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm in his direction. After hearing a loud sound, the man said he ran to safety, then heard four more loud sounds as the vehicle drove away. Upon checking, he saw a hole in the left front door and left front tyre of his vehicle which was parked on the roadway.
Investigations conducted by officers of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID) led to the arrest of a suspect. He was charged on April 3.
Investigations were spearheaded by sergeant Teeluck and acting corporal Khan and coordinated by constable Dennis of the Princes Town Criminal Investigations Department (CID).