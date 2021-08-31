A WALLERFIELD man was shot dead in Maloney yesterday. Police said that at 12.30 p.m., Marcelle Boucan and a 35-year-old woman had stopped alongside a store near Building Six, Maloney Gardens in Boucan’s Nissan AD Wagon.
Police said before he and the woman were able to exit the vehicle a man ran up to the car from a building opposite and opened fire, hitting Boucan eight times.
Boucan sustained gunshot wounds to his upper torso and head and was killed almost instantly, while the woman, who was shot in one of her hands, got out the car and ran to Building Seven opposite to where the car was parked.
Police said one of the residents took the woman to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where she was treated.
Residents, who said they did not know the man or the woman, called the police and officers from Maloney Police Station, Northern Division Task Force and the Homicide Bureau went to the scene. The body was eventually moved around 3.20 p.m.
With this killing, the murder toll stood at 247, while the figure on this date last year was 282. —Gyasi Gonzales