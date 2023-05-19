SHORTLY after robbing a man of $1,800 the criminal then turned around, walked to his car, grabbed an old television and handed it to the man he just robbed, telling him that he just wanted it gone.
The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Preysal Service Station.
Police said that around that time the 23-year-old man was inflating his tyre when he was approached by a man who had just gotten out of a purple coloured Nissan B-14.
The man approached the 23-year-old, showed him a gun he had tucked in his waist and announced a robbery.
The man then handed the gunman his money.
The bandit then told the man “don’t frighten,” adding that he just wanted to get rid of something and he needed it gone.
The man then went back into car, pulled out big-back television (not a flat screen) and handed it to his victim.
He then left.
The man then reported what happened to the Couva Police Station.