A man was shot and injured by a security guard while another was arrested by police and a shotgun recovered following an attempted robbery at a Siparia supermarket.
Around 7.30 p.m. on Friday, two men entered the establishment at Grell Street and announced a hold-up. One suspect appeared to be armed with a shotgun and the security guard at the establishment opened fire on the men, injuring the armed assailant in the process, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
A report was made and officers of the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department, South Western Division Task Force and the Siparia police station responded.
The armed suspect, a 26-year-old from Siparia and Penal, was taken to the Siparia Health Facility to be treated for his injuries. Also, a 30-year-old Cocorite man was detained and a shotgun was recovered from the scene, the post said.
Investigations are ongoing.