Siparia supermarket shotgun

Photo from TTPS social media page. 

A man was shot and injured by a security guard while another was arrested by police and a shotgun recovered following an attempted robbery at a Siparia supermarket.

Around 7.30 p.m. on Friday, two men entered the establishment at Grell Street and announced a hold-up. One suspect appeared to be armed with a shotgun and the security guard at the establishment opened fire on the men, injuring the armed assailant in the process, a post to the police’s social media page stated.

A report was made and officers of the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department, South Western Division Task Force and the Siparia police station responded.

The armed suspect, a 26-year-old from Siparia and Penal, was taken to the Siparia Health Facility to be treated for his injuries. Also, a 30-year-old Cocorite man was detained and a shotgun was recovered from the scene, the post said.

Investigations are ongoing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two men gunned down

Two men gunned down

TWO men were shot and killed in separate incidents between Friday evening and yesterday in A…

Recommended for you