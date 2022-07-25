A recent public disagreement with a man known to him is believed to be the reason 37-year-old Roger Williams was killed in San Juan on Saturday night.
The incident took place about 11.15 p.m. along Bagatelle Extension in San Juan.
The country’s murder toll for 2022 now stands at 310 compared to 206 for the same period in 2021.
Police said Williams was liming on the staircase to the home of one of his neighbours with a 38-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man when a grey vehicle pulled up in front of the home.
Two masked men exited the vehicle and began shooting at Williams and the 29-year-old.
After some time, the men returned to the vehicle and drove off.
The police and the emergency health services were notified and all three victims were found bleeding from gunshot wounds.
Williams died on the scene.
The other two were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where they remained hospitalised up to last night.
A team of officers led by Insp Ramsingh, Sgt Ali, Sgt Charles, Cpl Ramkissoon, Cpl James, PC Ramcharran, and PC Mahase, among others, responded.
A total of 34 spent shells were found on the scene, including ten shotgun cartridges, 22 spent .40 calibre shell casings, and two deformed cartridges.
Robberies and murders
Over the last week, the San Juan district has reported two additional homicides, as well as a series of larcenies and robberies.
In one of the robberies, a cancer patient was robbed at gunpoint while going home, and in another a 50-year-old businessman was robbed in the car park of a bank along the Eastern Main Road.
Williams’s killing took place just two days after 30-year-old labourer Jerome Johnson was shot dead in a similar manner.
Police said Johnson, 30, was standing outside his First Street, San Juan, home with a 38-year-old woman at around 11.04 p.m. on Thursday, when they were shot at by men in a silver Toyota Aqua.
A neighbour took Johnson and the wounded woman to the hospital.
Johnson was declared dead around 11.27 p.m., while the woman, who was shot in her right arm, left knee, ankle and pelvis, remained in the hospital up to last night. Relatives said they believed Johnson was targeted by ‘jealous’ persons in the community for his strong work ethic.
However, police told the Express that Johnson was known to them for selling marijuana, and, as a result, the killing was believed to be drug-related.
On Wednesday night, 16-year-old Robinho Ramsaroop was fatally shot near a mini mart along Sunshine Avenue in San Juan.
At about 7.30 p.m. that day, Ramsaroop reportedly got into an altercation with a young man known to him. The man left the scene in a vehicle.
However, about ten minutes later, he returned and allegedly shot at Ramsaroop, killing him.
Heightened awareness
Speaking with the Express yesterday, president of the San Juan Business Association Jason Roach said the group had taken note of recent reports of homicides and robberies in the community with “great concern”.
“The association has taken into account recent incidents and we are very concerned. It is not something we feel comfortable about, and we are on heightened awareness, especially in terms of the homicides in the community, and where they have taken place,” Roach said.
However, he noted that the association had already taken steps, such as working with the Police Service to do what was within its power to reduce crime in its community.
“There are several moving parts that need to be addressed. So it’s not one answer to fix the entire solution. Some of the issues we would like to see addressed would be the issue of appointing a substantive commissioner of police for the Police Service. This simple act can potentially have significant impacts on officers, especially in terms of motivation. Another would be addressing the serious backlog of cases in the judicial system. So that persons can either be fined, charged, or released after they were held, pending what the evidence finds. But keeping them in a system for years over one matter is not the way to go. Also, we would like the issue of businessmen and firearm user’s licences to be addressed. We are clamouring to know what is going on, because we have life and property to defend. And we believe that this can be an effective tool, if not a deterrent,” Roach said.
He also noted that the association and its stakeholders had been going into communities and trying to inspire young people to stay away from a life of crime.
Also speaking with the Express yesterday, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said while there had been recent incidents of robberies and homicides, the policing units in that division had also made several successes over the last week, which included persons charged for murder, firearms seized, persons arrested for robberies, and recovery of stolen vehicles.