A man who allegedly opened fire at police officers with an AR rifle was fatally shot in Couva yesterday.
Kiel Williams, 36, of Sapphire Street and Grant Street Extension, was shot in an exchange of gunfire with police at the latter address.
Williams was taken to the Couva District Health Facility where he died while being treated.
Police said there was a tip-off by an anonymous caller to its 555 hotline around 10.40 a.m. which informed officers that a man was seen with a semi-automatic weapon in Grant Street Extension.
Around 11.45 a.m., officers of the Central Division Task Force and Gang and Intelligence Unit went to the house with a warrant to search for firearms and ammunition.
Police said Williams spoke with the officers outside the house, then walked into the house.
Moments later, he returned with the semi-automatic firearm and opened fire, police said.
The police units returned fire and Williams was struck.
The officers took him to the health facility located nearby where he was pronounced dead.
Supt Montrichard is spearheading investigations.
Thirteen people have been killed by police for the year to date.