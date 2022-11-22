An unidentified man was shot dead in Champs Fleurs yesterday morning.
This incident has pushed the murder count up to 541. The comparative for the same period in 2021 was 400.
According to police reports, a group of people was at a construction site along Sagan Drive off Mendes Drive in Champs Fleurs, when they were confronted by another group around 10.15 a.m.
There was said to be a confrontation between the two groups during which gunshots were heard.
People fled the scene on foot, and in the aftermath one man was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest.
The police and paramedics were notified, but the individual died from his injuries before their arrival.
Officers from the St Joseph police station, the Northern Division Task Force, and the Homicide Bureau responded.
When the Express visited the scene, residents of the area said they were shocked by the incident.
“This kinda thing doh happen as much here. So this was strange. Worse yet, football (World Cup) start, and outside was dark cause it was raining at the time, so I don’t even understand how these young fellas find the time to come and do this. But just after 10 (a.m.) you just heard a set of gunshots like fireworks. When we look outside we see a set of people running away. From what we see, like the man who dead was by the neighbour over a wall, and it look like he get shoot by one of the same people he come to confront, cause the people by the site was fine, and it was his body we find in the yard there,” the Express was told by a man who gave his name as Jermaine.