A Diego Martin man was shot and wounded on Thursday during a confrontation with police officers.
The 24-year-old man is hospitalised in critical condition, police said.
A police report said that officers were on mobile patrol when around 6.30 p.m. they went to a house at Union Road, Four Roads.
They observed several men drinking in the yard who, upon seeing the officers, ran in different directions.
A police officers shouted to a man stop, and held his shoulder.
The man pulled away aggressively, turned to face the officer, raised his shirt, and allegedly pulled a firearm from his waist.
The officer, believing his life and that of his fellow officers were in danger, discharged four rounds from his service firearm in the direction of the man.
The man fell to the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen.
A Glock 17 pistol with a magazine was allegedly retrieved from him.
The wounded man was taken to the St James Medical Complex where he was treated and transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital.