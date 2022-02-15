ONE man was killed and a pregnant woman injured when gunmen opened fire yesterday at the corner of Queen and Nelson streets, Port of Spain.
Police said around 2.45 p.m., Denecia Lewis, 30, who is pregnant, Hakim Phillip, alias “Mamoo”, and Brandon Critchton, alias “Shasi Smooth”, were by the corner when a silver Nissan Tiida with two men slowed near them.
Police said the car was heading south along Nelson Street when the driver made a wrong turn on to Queen Street and one of the men then leaned out and opened fire using an assault rifle.
As the shots rang out residents scattered in different directions.
Critchton was shot once in his chest, while Lewis was shot in her left shoulder and Phillip was shot in his abdomen.
The car then sped the wrong way east along Queen Street heading into Laventille.
Police said the three victims were taken to Port of Spain General Hospital by residents, but Critchton died while being treated.
Lewis and Phillip remained at the hospital up to last night.
Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force, which has a unit based on Duncan Street, were the first responders following the shooting and spent more than an hour looking for the gunmen but they were not found.
Officers later recovered the car used in the shooting at Leau Place, Laventille.
Residents expressed disbelief that the gunmen would open fire on a pregnant woman.