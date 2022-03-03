HOMICIDE detectives are investigating the death of a California man who was abducted with his son on Tuesday.
Police have identified the victim as Imran Mohammed, 53, of Temple Street, Dow Village.
A police report said Mohammed was found dead at Las Lomas #1, while his son, Isiah, sustained injuries to his neck and upper body.
Police are searching for two men in connection with the incident.
The Express visited the Mohammed home yesterday morning, but relatives declined to be interviewed.
Police said around 2.26 p.m. on Tuesday, a resident of Las Lomas contacted police and reported that a man whom she does not know ran into her yard and said he had been kidnapped. She contacted police, and PCs Joseph and Ragoonath of the Las Lomas Police Post responded.
They found Mohammed unresponsive, in a kneeling position on the ground, leaning against the left side of a vehicle.
Police said there was a wound to the right side of Mohammed’s head, above his right eyebrow.
Bundled into trunk
Police interviewed several people and were told Mohammed and his son were in their silver-grey hatchback Suzuki.
Around 12.30 p.m. as the father and son headed out of Main Road, Enterprise, and turned east onto Longdenville Old Road, Chaguanas, a black B-15 car blocked their vehicle.
Two occupants—one wearing a black mask on his face, black gloves, and armed with a firearm; and another man—emerged from the second vehicle and approached the driver’s side of Mohammed’s vehicle, while the other went to the passenger side. The two men commandeered Mohammed’s vehicle, forcing the father and son into the back seat.
Police were told the two men drove for about 15 minutes to an unknown location where, at gunpoint, they used a bed sheet to tie the hands and feet of the father and son.
The Mohammed men were placed in the trunk of the vehicle and driven to another location about 30 minutes away, police said.
Police were told that at the second location, the son initially heard voices, but after several minutes of silence he untied himself and escaped from the trunk of the vehicle.
Officers were told he untied his father, who appeared unconscious while blood oozed from his nose.
The son lifted his father out of the trunk and ran into a yard, where he met a resident and asked for help as his father’s cellphone was stolen.
The son was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he was treated for bruises and mild force trauma around the neck and upper chest.
ASP Persad, Insp Callendar, Sgts Daniel, Elvin, Cpl Williams, PCs Griffith and Noel also responded. Police retrieved CCTV and security footage and were attempting to identify the suspects. The murder toll as at last night was 86.