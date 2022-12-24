A CARONI man was found dead in a hotel in San Fernando on Wednesday.
Patrick Budd, 42, Ragoonath Street, Kelly Village, was discovered dead by a manager of the V Plaza Hotel in Golconda Connector Road.
Police were seeking to question Budd in connection with the death of Reena Ragoonath-Charles on December 18, who was found with marks of violence on her neck.
A police report said that on Tuesday Budd booked himself into room b29 at the hotel.
The next day at around 12. 18 p.m. a manger of the hotel called out and banged on the door of the room where Budd had booked, but he did not respond.
The manager used a spare key and entered the room, and found Budd, lying motionless on the bed.
A report was made to the San Fernando police station and PCs Ramsubhag and Cabera visited the scene.
On a table next to the bed was a white bottle containing what appeared to be a poisonous substance, the report said.
Crime scene investigators also retrieved a Lucozade bottle and a Blue Waters bottle.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the San Fernando mortuary.