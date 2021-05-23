A man was tased by police officers after he allegedly tried to harm himself while in a vehicle in San Fernando yesterday.
Around 10:12 am, officers on patrol in San Fernando responded to a report of assistance needed at Sunstone Crescent, Union Hall. When they arrived, they met other officers of the San Fernando Police Station who reported that a man had been throwing glass bottles and other objects at passers-by and neighbours as well as at their property for the past 20 minutes.
The man was in the driver’s seat of a grey AD wagon parked in a driveway. When officers approached the vehicle the man closed the window and locked the doors. Officers continued trying to speak with the man when he allegedly took a knife from inside the vehicle, placed it against his neck, and started moving the blade across his neck.
An officer then broke the left passenger glass window to prevent the man from harming himself. The man allegedly lunged at the officer with the knife who subsequently discharged one Taser cartridge to try to subdue the man as well as protect himself and fellow officers. The man was eventually subdued and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for medical attention.