tased

A man was tased by police officers after he allegedly tried to harm himself while in a vehicle in San Fernando yesterday.

Around 10:12 am, officers on patrol in San Fernando responded to a report of assistance needed at Sunstone Crescent, Union Hall. When they arrived, they met other officers of the San Fernando Police Station who reported that a man had been throwing glass bottles and other objects at passers-by and neighbours as well as at their property for the past 20 minutes.

The man was in the driver’s seat of a grey AD wagon parked in a driveway. When officers approached the vehicle the man closed the window and locked the doors. Officers continued trying to speak with the man when he allegedly took a knife from inside the vehicle, placed it against his neck, and started moving the blade across his neck.

An officer then broke the left passenger glass window to prevent the man from harming himself. The man allegedly lunged at the officer with the knife who subsequently discharged one Taser cartridge to try to subdue the man as well as protect himself and fellow officers. The man was eventually subdued and taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for medical attention.

Public health regulations, which were due to expire today, have now been extended to July 4.

And Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday the Government is going to Parliament tomorrow to extend the state of emergency (SoE) for 90 days.

Rowley made these announcements yesterday, noting the Covid-19 numbers are still too high to relax any measures.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has made a call for guardians of elderly people in long-stay homes to give consent for them to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He said while the elderly are vulnerable to the virus, some are unable to give consent due to mental challenges and other issues.

The move to rotate senior front-line specialist staff from the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility is ­demoralising.

This is according to the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) and Tri­nidad and Tobago Regis­tered Nurses Association (TTRNA), who came out in de­fence of the medical staff at the Couva hospital yesterday.

THE RECENT increase in Covid-19 deaths is taking a toll on staff at funeral homes.

More people are losing loved ones as Trinidad and Tobago battles a third wave of the dreaded virus, and David Simpson, funeral director at Laventille-based Simpson’s Memorial Ltd, says he has seen a 50 per cent increase “because of Covid-19 deaths”.