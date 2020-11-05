T&T face masks

Instead of accepting the ­ticket he was issued, a Diego Martin man chose to defiantly tear up the paper and throw it away in front of police officers.

He was arrested and charged with littering, and re-issued the original ticket.

The incident took place around 6.50 p.m. on Monday along Johnson Lane, off Bagatelle Road in Diego Martin.

Police said officers of the Western Division’s Operations Unit were on patrol, when they noticed a man walking along the road without a face mask.

The officers stopped the man and told him he was in breach of regulations under the Public Health Ordinance.

However, the man reportedly dismissed the police and continued on his way.

As a result, the officers stopped him and issued him a fixed-penalty ticket for failing to cover his face.

Police said the man, who is from Johnson Lane, looked the ­officers in the eye and ripped up the piece of paper allowing it to fall on the ground.

The officers then informed the suspect he had just committed the offence of littering, and would be taken into custody as a result.

