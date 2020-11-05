ANOTHER Covid-19 patient has died, bringing the local death toll to 111.

In its daily 4 p.m. update on the status of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health reported yesterday that it “regrets to inform the public that there has been an additional Covid-19-related death”.

“The person is an elderly female with pre-existing medical conditions. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 111,” the ministry stated.

An additional ten people have tested positive for Covid-19, which was reported within the 24 hours prior to the update, and represents testing conducted between November 2 and November 4.