Nigel Burke is expected to be sentenced in the coming weeks on three charges of burglary.
Burke, 31 of Enterprise, appeared before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie on Thursday charged with four offences of burglary and one charge of wounding with intent.
He entered guilty pleas to three of the burglary charges and was remanded into custody. Burke is expected to be sentenced on April 28.
He was arrested last weekend by officers of the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department who worked in partnership with members of the community in investigating several incidents of burglaries in the Central Division.
Charges were laid by acting corporal Ramdeo and constables Prince and Parks, all of the Central Division.