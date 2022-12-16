A man has been fined and ordered to compensate the school he broke into and stole items.
Anderson Thomas, 32, of El Guanapo Road, Rio Claro was charged following two reports of school breakings and larceny.
He said he was guilty in one of the instances and was fined $700 by Rio Claro magistrate Ava Vandenberg-Bailey. In default of paying the fine in three months, he will serve three months’ hard labour.
Thomas was also ordered to compensate the school $696 in this matter.
He entered a plea of not guilty to the other matter and was placed on $1,000 own bail. That case was adjourned to January 13, 2023.
Constable Rampersad of the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) laid the charges.
According to police reports, at 8 a.m. on December 8, the principal of a primary school observed the building broken into and a further check revealed sanitary wares, snacks, two folding chairs and a quantity of toys missing.
On December 12, the principal returned to the school and allegedly discovered it broken into and a Wyze CCTV missing.
Two reports were made to the Rio Claro police station and constable Rampersad and other CID detectives, under the supervision of Sgt Maharaj, conducted enquiries which culminated in the recovery of a chair and the arrest of one suspect.