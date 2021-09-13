A MAN who allegedly stabbed his friend with a garden fork has been committed to stand trial for murder.
Teeluckram Khelawan was charged with the 2016 killing of Harynarine “Broco” Bansie.
The preliminary enquiry came to an end last week with Bansie’s committal. State attorney Selwyn Richardson tendered 25 statements during the virtual enquiry which started on May 19 before Couva Magistrate Christine Charles.
Khelawan, 66, was represented by attorney Gobin Harrypersad. It was alleged that on October 29, 2016, Bansie, 45, of Lower Couva Road, Preysal, was at Khelawan’s Santa Clara, Preysal home, drinking and liming with him.
A woman who was also liming, left to take a bath. She returned to allegedly see Khelewan stabbing Bansie with a garden fork.
Bansie died at the scene.