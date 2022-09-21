Man vs sea

When Raymond La Croix was 17-years-old, he would stand on the beach at Grande Riviere Bay on moonless nights, looking out to sea on Trinidad’s North Coast.
Across the water was Tobago where La Croix watched and counted the flashes from the lighthouse near Crown Point.
“Every flash would light up the land around me. It never dawned on me until I was at the water’s edge, and I turned my back to the sea and saw my long shadow across the sand so clear that Tobago could not be far away. I said to myself, what the hell, I could swim this thing. And so, my dream was born.”
However, the only person who really believed Raymond La Croix could make that 22-mile swim from Tobago to Trinidad was Raymond La Croix.
Born in Tamana in 1954, La Croix moved to Grande Riviere at age five to live with his father on a 96-acre slice of mountainside.
He learned to swim the traditional way, he said, from his father tossing him into booming surf of a bay known best as a leatherback turtle-nesting site.
And he learned about hard work from planting the land, getting an education in the local Catholic schoolhouse, which allowed him a chance to do a mechanics course at the Persto Praesto Youth Camp in Freeport. He scored an A Grade, and fate would lead him to a job at Neal and Massy on the Lady Young Road. From there, he was poached by WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority), St Joseph, to oversee the authority’s fleet of trucks.
But all this time, he said, this obsession of an open-water swim never left him, and he never broke ties with Grand Riviere, driving back every chance he could, in his 1725 Hillman Hunter, 2000 Vauxhall Victor, and later, his 1200 Renault Simca, with its legendary front-wheel-drive axle.
Idea of a lunatic
“I did not smoke and I did not drink. So it was the sea, mountain, and more sea. Walking from Blanchisseuse to Matelot was a regular thing. From my backyard in Grand Riviere, I would walk over the mountains straight to Arima,” La Croix, a twice married father of four told us during an interview at his home in Trincity last week.
“So I started training. I’m talking about serious training. I would go into the sea, a place where you could get lost, learning how to find my way back from where I had left the day before. Yes, the day before! I would be out there a whole day and night, and then a day again, swimming.
“Sometimes, I would be in the Gulf of Paria, off Toco, off the East Coast, Mayaro, clear into the Atlantic Ocean, sometimes Macqueripe, sometimes I would end up in Grenada waters. I would sometimes swim with the dolphins. They swim with me for years. I grew to love them. You know why? They never told you anything negative. Like people did,” he said.
That negativity, said La Croix, led to the St Ann’s Hospital where he volunteered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation because people thought his idea was lunacy. He was told he was perfectly sane.
“It was just people did not understand me” he said.
“So swimming at night in the sea, I would work out my way, watching the stars, and sometimes the moon, figuring out where I have to go, in what direction I have to face to get back home because I am so far out of Trinidad, you know? Them big ships rumbling past”.
He could easily swim at four miles an hour.
“I would do a lot of backstrokes, then freestyle, then sometimes you would not see my hands at all. Sometimes low down, just moving through the water for speed, especially if I catch a current going my way, I would just throw back my head and move. Now and then, I would raise my head to see if I was keeping the right course because if you were not, you would feel the bounce of the water,” he said.
La Croix said there were times when the Coast Guard would have to bring him back to Trinidad after being swept away and into the mouth of the Orinoco in Venezuela.
“I would get there because of the currents. I couldn’t come back until the Gulf of Paria’s tide changed course, and the water nearer Venezuela would start running back towards the Port of Spain harbour. So I would be down there, down there in the Orinoco, for hours, treading water there until they came and met me.
“They were never happy about that. And they would call me a liar when I told them that I started that swim from Chagville (Chaguaramas). But I proved it to them because when they took me back, I carried them to under a tree where I hide my wallet and keys, and I showed them my identification.”
Secret of the heart
All this time, the public never knew of La Croix’s plans.
“I kept it in my heart. But I would be out in the sea, days on end, and people didn’t know. I was saving people and all. In fact, the second time the Coast Guard ever brought me back from the ocean, it was a guy I was trying to save. He was way outside where those big ships had anchored on the horizon off Port of Spain.
I was in the deep, swimming, when I saw this thing out in the ocean, further out than me. At first I thought it was a bird, until I got closer and then realised it was a man. And I was like, what is he doing out here? I swam for three, four hours and catch up with this guy, only to realise he was in one massive current. I’m seeing the current, I’m hearing the current, running like a river Venezuela way.
“He was on the inner tube of a truck tyre, and he hold on to it and just going. I came as close as I could and hailed out to him, and he watched across. You seeing all his loss in his eyes. He give up. All he hanging on to is the tube now. That is all. If that tyre slip away from he, he is as good as dead. And I started to talk to that fella, and he wasn’t responding.
“He so petrified. His brains stopped working. I started cussing him, calling him all kinds to things, asking if he would rather die. And he did not respond. That’s when the Coast Guard pirogue came up to me to help me. I said to them, that man over there is the one who need help. They brought both of us back, to Chagville.”
Training and meditation
Meanwhile, a normal day for La Croix became a lunchtime run from St Joseph, along the Lady Young, around the Savannah and back, with a frequent walk to Arima from Port of Spain.
There there was that time he tried walking from St Joseph to Toco, ending with an overnighting in Sangre Grande.
It took 20 years of training, meditation and prayer before La Croix thought he was ready.
He went first to the Express in Port of Spain to reveal his plans to the public.
He had the backing of the San Juan/Barataria Lions Club. The swim was called the “Journey for Sight” to raise funds for sight related programmes. WASA helped, as well as its sports club. The Sport Ministry was notified. The North Coast boatmen agreed to accompany La Croix across the channel, and to provide sustenance.
At 4.30 a.m. on May 19, 1991, then 37-year-old La Croix went to Store Bay, Tobago.
Members of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) were there. They all prayed.
La Croix remembered: “We prayed, at the end of which I entered the water. This was to be the first-ever recorded swim from Tobago to Trinidad. A song was raised, ‘The Journey Now Start’. My first stroke was at 5 a.m. And I started off, with tears in my eyes.”
• NEXT WEEK: A swim of 22 miles that became an 87-mile odyssey.