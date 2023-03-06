A man wanted in connection with a February murder in Barataria was arrested by police officers on Sunday.
Task Force officers in the North Eastern Division conducted an exercise during which they went to Second Caledonia, Morvant. There they saw a man wanted in connection with a Barataria homicide which occurred on February 26.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Morvant police station.
The same party of officers then went to Cipriani Avenue, where they stopped a 23-year-old man of Morvant. A search resulted in them finding one silver and black Beretta pistol loaded with one magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition in the man's possession. The suspect was arrested.
Also on Sunday, Task Force officers in the Eastern Division, conducted an exercise in the Sangre Grande area. During the exercise, an 18-year-old man of Sangre Grande was arrested for possession of a quantity of marijuana and a quantity of cash.
The same party of officers then went to Northeastern Settlement where they searched a bushy area and found a quantity of marijuana.
Further, officers of the Matura police station conducted an exercise on Sunday, during which they received a report of persons interfering with vehicles at Salybia Beach, Salybia. On arriving at the location, the officers held three suspects, ages 18 to 31, in connection with the report.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.