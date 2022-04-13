AN appeal brought by a 73-year-old man, who was convicted and sentenced to 22 years in prison for entering the home of an elderly woman and raping her in 2006, has been dismissed at the Court of Appeal.
The conviction against Allison Paul by a nine-member jury in March 2018 was challenged by his attorneys on the ground that the trial judge did not afford their client a fair trial after she erred on a number of areas of law.
However, a three-judge panel, comprising Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai, Charmaine Pemberton and Gillian Lucky, yesterday unanimously dismissed all three grounds of appeal and affirmed the conviction and sentence.
Hearing the trial in 2018 was now-Appeal Court Judge Maria Wilson. One year prior to the trial, the victim died at the age of 77.
Paul was charged with raping the 67-year-old woman on the night of June 1, 2006, after removing several louvre panes and entering her home.
Attorneys for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had argued that after Paul raped the woman, he asked her for $450 to purchase a windshield for his car.
The State’s argument was that the victim was asleep at her home when she awoke to a noise in the kitchen area.
She attempted to open her bedroom door and was attacked by a man who began choking her.
The victim claimed that she recognised the intruder was Paul, her next-door neighbour for almost a year, as he put on the lights in the bedroom before raping her on the bed.
He threatened to murder her if she raised any alarm.
After he committed the act, State attorneys said that was when Paul requested the money from the victim.
After informing him she did not have the funds, he again threatened to murder her if she were to report the incident to police, before escaping.
The next morning, however, the woman telephoned her daughter and informed her of the incident.
A report was then made to police and Paul was arrested and charged sometime after.
Mistaken identity
In his defence, Paul’s attorneys, led by Daniel Khan, claimed their client was arrested and charged on the basis of mistaken identity.
The “unfairness”, Khan said, resulted from the alleged victim not being cross-examined at the trial due to her death.
“He was unable to confront his accuser”, the attorney had submitted at the appeal.
He also complained that the victim’s evidence of identifying Paul was weak, and she failed to directly testify that Paul had raped her.
“You can draw reasonable inferences, but not for crucial evidence,” Khan said.
“This is something that any prosecutor would ask an alleged victim of rape to rectify during trial. In this case, that was not done,” he added.
The attorney also took issue with the trial judge allowing “bad character” evidence, in the form of another woman who claimed to have been raped by Paul in an incident in 2001, which is yet to go on trial.
Khan suggested this should have been excluded from the evidence at the trial.
Responding to the submissions, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Nigel Pilgrim challenged the argument raised by Khan and submitted the bad character evidence against Paul was not vital to the State’s case against him.