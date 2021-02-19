AN Erin man who was never issued a drivers' permit but police caught him driving a vehicle, was fined $2,500.
Jeromy Rampersad, of Arena Village, was charged for the offences driving of failure to produce a driver’s permit, and driving without a valid certificate of insurance.
Rampersad, was fined by Magistrate Nizam Khan at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court for the offences which occurred on February 17.
Cpl Buntin and WPCs Anatol-Sylvester, Butler-Moses and Collins of the Siparia Municipal Police Station were conducting routine checks along the S.S Erin Main Road when they stopped a white Nissan B12 driven by a man.
When officers requested the man’s driver’s permit and certificate of insurance, he admitted that he had never been issued with one.
He was arrested and charged by WPC Butler-Moses.