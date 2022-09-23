A man allegedly pointed a Mac 11 submachine gun at the police before he was shot on Thursday night.
He remained a patient at hospital on Friday.
Officers conducted an anti-crime exercise in the Carenage area around 7 p.m. and went to Francois Street. They saw a male suspect armed with a Mac 11 submachine gun outfitted with a red laser light, running along a flight of stairs, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The officers called on the gunman to stop, but he allegedly pointed the firearm in their direction. The officers, in keeping with the Use of Force Policy, opened fire in his direction.
The man was hit about the body and fell to the ground. The suspect, a 39-year-old from the area, was rushed to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment where he is listed in serious condition, the police’s post added.
The firearm was subsequently recovered from the scene.