A man charged after he allegedly failed to deliver promised vehicles, has been denied bail on one of the charges.
Dimitri Saint who is also known as Shivnarine Soodwah and Peter Maraj, 43, of San Francique Road, Penal was charged with larceny of $2,500 and $14,500.
He faced the two charges virtually before Siparia magistrate Andrew Stroude on Thursday.
For the charge of larceny in the sum of $2,500, Saint was granted $100,000 bail with surety and the matter adjourned to March 17. On the second charge, he was remanded into custody and is expected to appear before a justice of the peace on February 21.
It is alleged that between November 23 and 30, 2016, a victim paid $14,500, as the down payment toward the purchase and importation of a vehicle by December 2016. The man allegedly failed to deliver the vehicle as agreed and all efforts made by the victim for a refund proved futile.
A report was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation launched into the matter.
In another incident, the victim alleged that in June 2019, he paid $2,500 to a man toward the purchase of a motor vehicle to be delivered within five weeks. The vehicle was allegedly never delivered as promised and all efforts for a refund of the money proved futile.
Investigations were also launched into this incident by officers of the Fraud Squad.
Exercises coordinated by Snr Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Rueben, ASP Lutchman, supervised by Insp Samuel, acting Insp Bachoo and Sgt Seepersad, and including officers of the Fraud Squad, were conducted in the Southern and South Western Divisions, which resulted in the accused being arrested on February 14.
Charges were laid by acting corporal Du Bois and constable Roberts.