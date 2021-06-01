A man with two names has been charged for the murder of Point Fortin businessman Evrol Dublin.
Ryan Bones, also known as Ryan Bowen, 27, of 1st Private Road, Mt Hope, was charged with the offence by detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation (HBI), acting in accordance with the advice of DPP (Ag.) Ms. Joan Honore-Paul.
The laid the charge was laid against Bones on May 29.
On May 20, Evrol Dublin, 55, was found by his children at his home with gunshot injuries.
A day earlier around 4 p.m. he had a phone conversation with his daughter.
Crime scene personnel officers found four .45 spent shell cases and other items of evidential value leading to the arrest of Bones.
Bones is expected to appear virtually before the Point Fortin Magistrates’ Court on June 2.