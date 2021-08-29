A man with two names was sentenced to serve a total of 106 months in jail for multiple offences including shop-breaking, malicious damage and breach of curfew.
Anthony Hinds, also known as Steven Samuel, 63, of Ariapita Road, St Ann’s, was handed the sentence when he appeared before a magistrate on Friday.
A police report said that on August 19, officers of the Woodbrook Criminal Investigations Department (CID), responded to a report during the curfew hours of a break-in at Mr Chow’s Smoke House on Tragarete Road, Woodbrook.
PC Audain of the Woodbrook CID conducted investigations into that report and several similar reports which occurred during August.
The officer's investigations led to the arrest and charge of Samuel for five offences:
• Two offences of shop break-in and larceny
• One offence of malicious damage
• One offence of breach of curfew
• One offence of being found by night in possession of house breaking implement
Hinds appeared virtually before the Port-of-Spain Eleventh Magistrates' Court on August 23 and pleaded guilty to the offences.
He re-appeared on August 27 before Magistrate Marissa Gomez and was sentenced to 70 months' with hard labour on two offences of shop breaking and larceny; 30 months' with hard labour for being found by night in possession of house breaking implements; three months' with hard labour for breach of the curfew, and three months' with hard labour for malicious damage to property.