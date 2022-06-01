Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning said the Government was in active consultation with key stakeholders on the issue of increasing the retirement age, starting with the trade unions.
He said no decision had been made as yet. He said the Government was of the view that an increase in the contribution rate should be a last resort.
Manning said the root cause of the sustainability challenge of NIS (National Insurance Scheme) was the aging population phenomenon whereby people were living longer but having fewer children.
He said the net result is that the number of retirees in the system was increasing while the number of contributors was decreasing.
He said this had created a deficit between benefits and contributions as, all over the world, population aging was having a negative effect on the sustainability of public pension systems.
He said apart from holding the minimum NIS pension at its current level at this time, the recommendations laid out in the 10th actuarial review include: an increase in the contribution rate from the present 13 per cent to 16 per cent; increasing the retirement age from 60 to 65 years.
Manning said the latter was not a new proposal and had been recommended by the NIB (National Insurance Board) on several occasions since the NIB’s actuaries were of the view that it would increase the level of contributions to the NIS, reduce cost, and provide workers with the opportunity to earn their full salary as they engage in productivity for a longer period.