FORMER United National Congress (UNC) government minister Manohar Ramsaran was attacked at the Monroe Road Cricket Club this morning.
Ramsaran, 73, received with by a man armed with a length of lumber.
Ramsaran sustained injuries to his head, hands, and back, and was taken by ambulance to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
His wife, Amina, in a brief telephone interview with the Express, said that her husband went to check on the premises of the club, of which he is the president.
She said that a “vagrant” had been using the premises to sleep and last week Ramsaran had informed the police about it.
“This morning when he (Ramsaran) went to check on the place and the man told him that you cannot put me out from here. The authorities gave me permission. The man picked up a piece of wood and attacked him. He (Ramsaran) went to a neighbour’s and those people helped him”, said his wife.
Police officers of the Central Police Division have been informed of the incident and are searching for the perpetrator of the attack.