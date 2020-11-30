A man who left some of his life savings hidden under his mattress for a rainy day, was came home to discover the bed had been burnt to ash.
The victim was informed by neighbours that a woman who he had a past relationship with was seen at the house during the day.
The 56-year-old man of Moya Trace, Upper Haig street, Carenage, left his home at 7a.m. on Sunday to conduct personal business.
At 1.50p.m. that day, he came home to find that the doors to his home were open and thee was the smell of smoke.
The smell led him to the back of the house where he discovered a pile of ash.
His mattress which contained $8,500 in cash, was burnt and destroyed. Additionally, a bed frame, a vinyl, a television set, and other items were destroyed.
A woman a being sought for questioning.
Cpl Williams is investigating.