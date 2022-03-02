Driver Leevan Khan has been charged with manslaughter following an alleged altercation on Christmas Day.
Khan, 31 of Gasparillo was expected to appear virtually before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday.
He was charged in connection with the death of Wendell Paul Ayres, following the advice of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.
According to police reports, around 10:40 pm on December 25 2021, the accused allegedly got into a fight with Ayres a short distance away from his home. Both men sustained injuries and Ayres was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation (HBI), Region Three Office, together with acting Sgt Ramdial of the Gasparillo police station continued investigations.
Sgt Ramdial laid the charge against Khan.
The investigation was spearheaded by acting Supt Sean Dhillpaul, supervised by Insp Anil Maharaj, Sgt Elvin and acting Sgt Deo of the (HBI), Region Three.