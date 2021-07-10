Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced the following.
- From Monday July 19, food establishments will reopen for curb side and drive thru only, and roadside food vending will also be allowed.
- From Monday July 19, people will be allowed to exercise outdoor in groups of five.
- From Monday July 12, motor vehicle sales outlets will be allowed to operate.
- From Monday July 12, the full manufacturing sector reopens.
He made the announcement at a press conference this afternoon, after the nation was told that the country was recording fewer positive cases daily, with the occupancy rates at the Covid care facilities also dropping.
After confirming that 800,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine would be arriving on Tuesday with a planned mass vaccination effort to begin three days later, Rowley said: “The next big group of people we would try to get back is the food establishment, curbside pickup and delivery only.
We will do this on July 19. You have a week to prepare and come out smoothly. It is for good reason we start this from Monday and not Friday.
We want to take it slowly. When you go in the line to buy your doubles stay six feel away, wear masks and have clean hands at all times.
We are going to allow members of the public to engage in outdoor activities, in groups of five.
We will allow on Monday 12th reopening of retail establishments for motor vehicle sales. We have a week to prepare for major reopening of the economy.”
The vaccination drive
Earlier today, China’s Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu revealed on social media that the 800,000 Sinopharm doses were coming.
Rowley said it would be in the country on Tuesday, and that the country would now be able to vaccinate 600,000 people in the month of July. He said that there was also going to be a separate shipment of vaccines coming from Africa.
The intention, he said, was to vaccinate 900,000 people of out a population of 1.4 million people.
He said the others were children and people who have been infected and acquired natural immunity.
He said the science said that if the country got to the 900,000 vaccination number, it meant the population as “properly immunised”.
He described it as “an escape from a situation of hopelessness to one of hope”.
The vaccination plan will begin next Friday because it was “the quicker the better for the population” .
The vaccinations are voluntary, said the prime minister who implored the population to take the vaccine.
He said the pandemic has been economically devastating, painful to those who lost loved ones and extremely difficult for those who were working on the fringes.
He said the mass vaccination sites will be operating ‘for many hours” and he was counting on the volunteer groups to continue helping with the vaccination drive.
He said if the promised vaccines from the United States came “then we are fully covered”.