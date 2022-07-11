The role of former attorney general John Jeremie has been under scrutiny in a number of high-profile criminal matters before the courts in the past, and one at present.
This scrutiny came to the forefront again last month following a Privy Council (PC) ruling delivered by five law lords who quashed the Piarco I criminal case involving former government ministers, contractors and political financiers, on the grounds of bias.
In all, there are four Piarco cases involving the same accused, with varying charges. Businessman John Henry Smith (now deceased) and Barbara Gomes had sued former chief magistrate (deceased) Sherman McNicolls, the Office of the AG and the Office of the DPP, citing bias. It was on their application that the PC ruled, stating that McNicolls had been “hopelessly compromised” via assistance from Jeremie to get a CLICO company to re-purchase McNicolls’ land.
In their analysis, the law lords linked the conviction of then-Prime Minister Basdeo Panday by McNicolls, the move to impeach former chief justice Sat Sharma amidst allegations made by McNicolls and the role of facilitator by Jeremie.
Jeremie’s role to impeach Sharma and the attempt by McNicolls to re-sell the land he had purchased from Home Construction Ltd (HCL) at Millennium Park was highlighted by information disclosed in the Mustill Tribunal which was held in September 2007.
At the time, Jeremie had intervened, seeking to have McNicolls’ land sold by communicating with Andre Monteil who served as CLICO Investment Bank chairman and PNM treasurer; and Anthony Fifi, a director of Home Construction Ltd.
Jeremie served as AG from 2003 to 2007 and then from 2009 to 2010 under the Patrick Manning-led People’s National Movement.
Calls for Jeremie’s resignation were made by the Law Association of T&T and the Criminal Bar Association.
Following the fiasco, media reports stated Jeremie had tendered his resignation, but it was refused by Manning.
Due to Jeremie’s questionable role, two cases collapsed (Sharma and Panday), while the third (Piarco I) hangs in abeyance.
Responding to questions sent by the Sunday Express last week Saturday, Jeremie said: “This remains an ongoing legal matter, I can’t comment”.
Mustill Tribunal
On May 18, 2007, under Section 137(3)(a) of the Constitution, then-President George Maxwell Richards appointed a tribunal to enquire into the matter, report on the facts and to recommend whether Chief Justice Satnarine Sharma should be removed from office.
Members of the tribunal appointed were Sir Vincent Floissa, Dennis Morrison, QC, Lord Michael Mustill (chairman).
During the Mustill enquiry, on September 21, 2007, Jeremie was called upon to clear up allegations that he was a co-conspirator in an elaborate scheme to get McNicolls out of a financial rut and “wreck” the Basdeo Panday integrity trial.
Jeremie had also been asked to testify at impeachment proceedings against Sharma.
Mustill noted the imputations coming out of the testimony of McNicolls over a three-day period were that the AG colluded with PNM treasurer Andre Monteil, a CL Financial executive, and influenced what was being done in the Panday trial.
“The people of Trinidad and Tobago are entitled to have this investigated fully,” Mustill had stated, as he said Jeremie must be given an opportunity to clear his name.
Jeremie made one appearance on September 21, 2007.
Of Jeremie’s role in the whole affair, Mustill’s report would later conclude that “there is evidence, the weight of which we are not in a position to assess, that on May 8, 2006, the Attorney General had attempted to use the Chief Magistrate’s first statement as a means of pressuring the Chief Justice to resign.
“The picture presented to this tribunal almost defies belief... We have heard allegations against the Attorney General, who could have given oral evidence to rebut them, but did not.”
Mustill: Small group colluded to pervert justice
During his testimony, Sharma claimed that Jeremie assisted in the sale of McNicolls’ $4 million property at the Millennium Park development in Trincity and, as a result, the chief magistrate was beholden to the AG.
McNicolls, through cross-examination, had denied this, but the tribunal’s chairman said this allegation had concerned the members for some time.
“It is plain that the imputations are that they got together and influenced what was being done... What has been said is that there has been a small group of conspirators designed to pervert the course of public justice and the Attorney General at the very least was a part of the scheme,” Mustill had said.
He had added that the tribunal members were fearful that the evidence before them would be “incomplete” without Jeremie’s clarification of his role in the alleged conspiracy.
“One thought the enquiry was to focus on the Chief Justice’s actions, but this has varied a great deal... The field of the enquiry has steadily expanded,” Mustill had said.
Mustill continued: “We don’t have all the relevant material and that is the Attorney General’s activities and actions have not yet been inspected. Imputations are being made that the Attorney General was a willing and active and possible instigator of a plot to wreck the trial of Mr Panday.”
He said the allegations against Jeremie were not new, as they were contained in a complaint the Chief Justice sent out to the Police Commissioner on May 12, 2006, asking that the AG’s involvement with McNicolls’ land sale be investigated.
“But the line of cross-examination has been more explicit,” Mustill said of the allegations against Jeremie.
The report also noted that in the wake of McNicolls’ refusal to testify in the collapsed criminal case against Sharma on March 5, 2007, McNicolls’ flawed legal explanation for his actions “seems to have originated with the Attorney General”.
“The concept of the separation of powers seems to have been ignored... The picture is troubling indeed, both for the Tribunal and for the peoples of Trinidad and Tobago,” the report stated.
Criminal Bar Association raised concerns
In May 2009, Desmond Allum, then-president of the Criminal Bar Association, had written to former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Geoffrey Henderson, calling on him to conduct an investigation into whether Jeremie attempted to pervert the course of public justice or misbehaved in public office arising out of his reported involvement in the repurchase of land at Millennium Park owned by McNicolls.
The land transaction was one of the key issues which surrounded complaints against Sharma and attempts to impeach him over allegations that he tried to interfere in criminal proceedings against Prof Vijay Naraynsingh and former prime minister Basdeo Panday.
“There is already in existence enough material in the form of witness statements taken in relation to the investigations into the criminal as well as the disciplinary proceedings for us to establish that the Chief Magistrate approached the then-Attorney General with two allegations, one about the conduct of Chief Justice Sat Sharma and the other in relation to a suspicious land transaction, at the same time the Attorney General was a key witness against Mr Sharma in the Naraynsingh 137 proceedings,” Allum wrote.
Allum’s letter quoted excerpts from evidence given at the Mustill Tribunal hearings, including Lord Mustill’s expression of disappointment that Jeremie chose not to give evidence before the Mustill Tribunal.
Panday trial
At the conclusion of the Panday trial, McNicolls had reserved his decision until April 24, 2006, on which date he convicted Panday on all three charges (failing to declare assets), and imposed concurrent sentences of two years’ imprisonment on each (the maximum), together with fines.
Panday immediately lodged an appeal against his convictions, which came up for hearing during January 2007.
The hearing of the appeal took place in two stages. At the end of argument on the first stage, the court reserved its decision, but before judgment was delivered the prosecution of Sharma collapsed, in which McNicolls had played the central part.
On March 20, 2007, Panday’s conviction and sentence were quashed by the Appeal Court.
The panel comprising Justices Margot Warner, Paula-Mae Weekes and Chief Justice Ivor Archie ruled there was sufficient evidence to convince an informed observer that there was an apparent bias by McNicolls.
Land issue
Under the heading “The involvement of the Attorney General and the conviction of Mr Panday”, the law lords, in their ruling delivered on June 27, 2022, noted that in July 2005 McNicolls had purchased a plot of land for $3.6 million from Home Construction Limited (HCL), one of the Colonial Life Insurance Co (Trinidad) Ltd (Clico) group of companies. The purchase and its funding placed financial pressures on McNicolls, resulting in him seeking a buyer, without success.
In or around late March/early April 2006, McNicolls told Jeremie that Sharma had tried to influence his decision in the Panday trial. McNicolls also mentioned the $400,000 payment.
Jeremie, based on evidence presented to the court, stated McNicolls told him that a land transaction had “inexplicably been activated” by a down payment and an offer to purchase the land made by a CLICO subsidiary. McNicolls was troubled by this and so he returned the deposit, he said.
In a media statement given later, Jeremie said he told the Chief Magistrate to forget about the matter until after he had freed himself of the Panday trial.
On April 24, 2006, McNicolls convicted Panday and imposed the maximum prison sentence.
The law lords said according to Jeremie’s statement, it was after the conviction when he met with an old friend and a senior CLICO executive, Andre Monteil.
Jeremie had told Monteil he had reason to believe CLICO had attempted to bribe McNicolls and they should “clean up their mess”.
If, however, the transaction had been in good faith, McNicolls should not suffer through being overly cautious in returning the cheque, Jeremie reportedly told Monteil.
On April 28, 2006, Monteil asked Fifi to buy the land back from McNicolls.
Fifi was reluctant so Jeremie also called him and asked Fifi whether he could finalise the repurchase reasonably quickly.
Fifi then gave instructions for the land to be bought by a subsidiary of HCL for $3.9 million, this being the price paid by McNicolls plus the stamp duty.
Questions sent to Jeremie by the
Sunday Express unanswered
1) The Law Lords noted that McNicolls was “hopelessly compromised” via your assistance to get a Clico company to re-purchase McNicolls’ land for $400,000. How do you respond to this?
2) With regard to Piarco 1, Sat Sharma and Basdeo Panday cases, did it not occur to you that McNicolls was adjudicating over politically sensitive matters and by your interaction with him, had the potential to compromise McNicolls’ independence?
3) Did you advise McNicolls to disclose the conflict of interest he had in the matter?
4) Why did you as AG not write to the attorneys seeking the interest of Panday, Sharma and the Piarco 1 accused, disclosing your interaction with McNicolls?