A Sangre Grande man is suspected to have drowned at Manzanilla on Monday.
Police identified the victim as David Golden, 47, of Harrydass Drive, Ojoe Road.
A police report said that at 3 p.m., Golden was seen walking along Manzanilla beach, in the vicinity of Ashleen’s beach house, at Manzanilla-Mayaro Road.
Less than an hour later, he was seen unresponsive, lying on his back near the shore.
The emergency services were contacted and Sgt Bhim and Cpl Deosaran of the Manzanilla Police Post responded.
On the sand, officers found a pair of long black pants containing Golden’s driver’s permit and identification card and a pair of black and white sneakers.
Police contacted the deceased’s family who confirmed the identity of the body.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed for a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, pending testing for Covid-19.