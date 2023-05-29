Martin Thomas has been reported missing to the police.
Thomas, 53 of Nariva Road, Manzanilla is of mixed descent, five feet, six inches tall, slim built and brown in complexion. He has a tear drop tattoo on the left side of his face.
Thomas was last seen on May 20, wearing a white jersey and a pair of red ¾ pants. A missing person report was made to the Manzanilla police post on May 25.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Manzanilla police post at 668-2062. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.