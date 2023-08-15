Manzanilla resident Damian Dookram has been reported missing to the police.
Dookram, 42, of Ebeo Trace, Manzanilla, was last seen on August 13 and reported missing at the Manzanilla police station the following day.
He is of African descent, five feet, eleven inches tall, slim built, brown in complexion and has a Rastafarian hair style. Dookram was last seen wearing dark-coloured three-quarter length trousers, a black t-shirt and a pair of black Clarks boots.
Anyone with information on where he can be found, can call the Manzanilla police station at 668-2062. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.