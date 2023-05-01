The object that washed ashore in Manzanilla on Trinidad’s east coast over the weekend, is not extraterrestrial, and not a submarine.
It called a ‘dilt float’ and is part of the floating devices towed by seismic ships exploring for oil and gas deposits.
The float, which has metal fins, is towed by the ship, and is attached to the seismic cables.
There are multiple seismic vessels of Trinidad’s east coast search for deep sea hydrocarbon deposits and one of the vessels likely lost this float which came ashore, driven by the currents and winds.