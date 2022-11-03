For the second time in three months, residents of Manzanilla were confined to their homes after heavy rainfall left Manzanilla Road under flood water.
In August, traffic was restricted along the coastal road for four days as parts of the roadway were flooded. And following heavy rainfall that began on Thursday and lasted into the weekend, the road was under two to three feet of water up to Monday.
Sangre Grande Regional Corporation (SGRC) chairman Anil Juteram told the Express yesterday that a major part of the problem was the blockage of the major arteries that would facilitate the water run-off by land developers in the construction of beach houses.
“They block all the existing watercourses that would normally be tributaries that would allow the water from the lagoon on the opposite of the beach to flow into the sea. Some of them blocked the driveway in front of the beach houses, blocking off the water from flowing into the rightful channels. There’s a river right next to the Manzanilla Tourist Resort and that has been blocked and is currently dry as everything is overflowing into the road now,” Juteram said.
Noting that water is still flowing from the Nariva Swamp and other areas, Juteram added: “So we at the Corporation are assisting the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) by sending our mini excavator to do some remedial works to widen those channels that were blocked, as well as clear the underground channel so that the water would flow freely. But because of the heavy downfall of rain we had since last week Thursday and over the weekend, resulting in mammoth flooding in the area, that also contributed to the water backing up.”
He said the MOWT needs to get its act together as its Sangre Grande branch has been starved of resources.
Juteram said that the MOWT has not been picking up the slack and doing its fair share, not just in Manzanilla, but the entire region, and the expectation is for the SGRC to use its limited resources to assist the Ministry and for CEPEP to do the cutting in areas the Ministry is supposed to maintain.
When contacted yesterday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the problem on Manzanilla Road stems from the rising water levels in the swamp.
“What you have on the road there is the swamp overflow due to torrential rainfall. This has been happening for the past couple of years when you get downpours, especially when you get an early rainy season, the swamp is filled,” Sinanan said.
He added: “The problem with the Manzanilla Road, it is actually below the level of the sea, so the swamp is overflowing and there’s no drainage on that road because that road was an old coconut estate road.”
He said it’s a situation the Ministry is looking at in terms of an engineering solution.
“I wouldn’t blame the beach houses. I think all around the country there is coastal erosion, which is a major challenge, and the amount of water coming down in the swampy areas is much more than there was in the past.
“So, we’re looking at engineering solutions to it and it’s part and parcel of the ‘old/new norm’ that is taking place around the country and around the world,” he noted.