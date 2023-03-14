Fourteen-year-old Keisha Norton is missing.
Norton of West Bayshore, Marabella, was last seen at 11.45 p.m. on Sunday and was reported missing to the Marabella police station.
Norton is of African descent, five feet, four inches tall and brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a striped blue, floral strapless dress and a pair of blue sneakers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Marabella police station at 652-6777. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.