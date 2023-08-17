A second recount in the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk is scheduled to begin today at 3 pm.
This recount will be conducted in accordance with Election Rule 101 (13) of the Representation of the People Act, Chap. 2:01.
This Election Rule states:
Where a final count results in an equality of votes between or among the candidates obtaining the most votes, the Chief Election Officer or an officer designated by him for the purpose shall conduct a recount not later than four days after the closing of the poll.
The recount in the electoral district of Marabella West is completed.
This is the result:
MARABELLA WEST
People’s National Movement (PNM) 927*
United National Congress (UNC) 955*
* The PNM candidate Jameela L. Marryshow-St. Hill received one (1) more vote.
* The UNC candidate John Michael Gabriel Ali Bocus received one (1) less vote.
Recounts in the electoral districts of Arima Northeast and Maracas/Santa Margarita are
on-going. On Tuesday 15th August, Fern Narcis-Scope, the Chief Election Officer
received requests for recounts in the fourteen electoral districts. These requests came
from the PNM and the UNC.