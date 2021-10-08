SHANICE George was called out by name by a gunman who shot and killed her on Thursday night.
George, 21, of Bayshore West, was struck several times and died within minutes.
A police report said that at around 10.30 p.m. George was standing on the road near her home talking with a friend when the killer dressed in a white hoodie, blue three quarter pants and black face mask approached.
Police were told that the killer called out the victim by her name and opened fire.
George’s friend ran to safety.
As the gunman ran off, the friend returned to George and found her unresponsive.
Officers of the Marabella Police Station and paramedics responded.
Police do not yet know a motive for the killing.
Detectives of Homicide Region III are continuing investigations.