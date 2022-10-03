Pierre A Louis Pantin who was charged with trafficking cocaine with a street value of over $100,000 was due to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday.
Pantin, 40 of Maraval, was charged on Sunday for the offences of trafficking in a dangerous drug namely cocaine, forgery of a Trinidad and Tobago driver's permit and uttering a forged document, namely a forged Trinidad and Tobago driver's permit. The charges were laid by acting corporal Bernard of the Special Investigations Unit.
According to police reports on October 27, 2020 a man went to an international shipping company, where he allegedly shipped a binder containing documents to an address in Canada.
On the same day, officers from the Special Investigations Unit went to the shipping company located in Port of Spain, where they examined the package and allegedly found a quantity of cocaine concealed within the lining of the binder. The officers conducted enquires and the name, address and identification documents utilized by the shipper were allegedly found to be fake.
Further enquiries were conducted, persons were interviewed, information was received and last Thursday, an intelligence led exercise was conducted in the Western Division under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Intelligence Bureau, Joseph Chandool. During the exercise the accused was arrested as a suspect in the October 27 2020 offence of trafficking in a dangerous drug. The cocaine seized weighed 27.68 grammes, with an estimated street value of $110,720.