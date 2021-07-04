Margaret Elcock, veteran broadcaster and pioneer of local gospel radio died today, following a heart attack.
Elcock was the founder of the Family Focus Network, parent company of the Isaac 98.1FM gospel radio station, the first Christian Radio Station in Trinidad and Tobago.
Elcock was also the first woman on the island to own a national radio station.
Elcock had a four-decade long career in broadcasting, beginning her focus on Christian programming in 1988 and establishing Family Focus in the early 1990’s.
Elcock received the Hummingbird Medal Silver in 2010 for her work in the broadcast industry.