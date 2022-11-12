A 48-year-old Gasparillo woman who surrendered to homicide detectives on Wednesday was charged today with the October 15th killing of her neighbour Randy Joseph, 29.
Maria Simon, aka ‘Shelly,’ of Houssa Trace, Gasparillo, is scheduled to appear virtually before a San Fernando Magistrate on Monday.
According to police reports, on the evening of October 15, Joseph was seated in the front veranda of his flat family home located at Houssa Trace, Gasparillo, in the company of family and friends.
While there, police were told, a woman known to them, entered the yard, shouting accusations of stone throwing.
Police later learnt that the woman was allegedly armed with a knife which she brandished while approaching Joseph. He was knifed several times about the body. The suspect then escaped as Joseph stumbled his way back to the yard where he fell to the ground unresponsive.
On Wednesday, the suspect, accompanied by her attorney, surrendered to the HBI Three Office and was later interviewed in relation to the Joseph’s death.
She was then charged with the offence following the investigation which was spearheaded by Superintendent (Ag.) Sean Dhillpaul.