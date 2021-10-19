Maria's strange death

A post-mortem has been ordered to confirm the cause of death of 25-year-old Maria Kathleen Smith.
Smith’s body was found at about 8.30 p.m. on Sunday in Blanchisseusse.
The Express was told that police in the area received information from residents that a white Kia Rio hatchback had been seen parked in the vicinity of Three Pools on Saturday night.
When residents returned to the area on Sunday night, they observed the vehicle was still there and the ignition appeared to be on.
Upon making closer checks they observed that the muffler of the vehicle had been stuffed with a strange object and a person was in the vehicle apparently unresponsive.
The police were notified and a team of officers from Blanchisseusse Police Station responded.
When they arrived they found the car was idling and a woman was motionless in the passenger seat.
She was positively identified later that night.
Smith, police said, was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Friday leaving her home at Chris Terrace, Chaguanas.
When she failed to return home, or answer phone calls, she was reported missing.
An autopsy was ordered to rule out foul play.
It is expected to take place tomorrow pending a negative Covid-19 test in keeping with current policies