POLICE seized marijuana and camouflage kits from the home of a Santa Cruz woman this week.
During an anti-crime exercise, between 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 2 a.m. on Thursday, police found 132 grammes of marijuana at the home of a 35-year-old woman of Spice Hill, Pipiol Road, Upper Santa Cruz.
Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force camouflage kits were also found at the home of the woman.
She allegedly indicated that the kits belonged to the father of her child, who is a serving member of the TTDF, but who recently moved out of the home.
The items were seized and the woman was arrested.
In a separate incident, officers also arrested a 32-year-old man of Blackford Street, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz, for the offence of possession of marijuana.
Additionally, police allegedly found and seized 17 fully grown marijuana trees, with an estimated street value of $20,000, in a bushy area off Conrad Street, Cantaro Village Upper Santa Cruz.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, ASP Pariman, coordinated by Insp Bharath, supervised by Sgt Nelson, Sgt Mitchell and included members of the NED Gang and Intelligence Unit, NED Task Force, Special Intelligence Unit and Canine Unit.
Investigations are continuing.