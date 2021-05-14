Police swooped down on a house at Arima where they allegedly seized a firearm, and a quantity of ammunition and marijuana during an anti-crime exercise on Thursday.
At the house at Edwards Street, Sherwood Park, the officers allegedly seized a Taurus pistol with 19 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition and 1.675 kilogramme of marijuana.
A 24-year-old man was arrested and expected to be charged with the offences of possession of marijuana for trafficking, possession of firearm and ammunition and appear before an Arima magistrate.
The exercise was conducted by officers of Northern Division Task Force(NDTF) Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, ASP Anderson Pariman and Insp Bharath, and coordinated and supervised by Sgt Quashie.
Investigations are continuing.