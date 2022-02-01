Marijuana and marijuana trees were seized as two men were arrested during an anti-crime exercise in Arima on Monday.
During the exercise, search warrants were executed for dangerous drugs at a house at Tumpuna Road, Arima and one off Buena Vista Gardens, Arima.
At the Tumpuna Road residence, officers found and seized 70 marijuana trees and a 36-year-old man was arrested.
During the search at Buena Vista Gardens, 370 grammes of marijuana was seized by officers and a 34-year-old man arrested.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman, coordinated by Sgt Mitchell, supervised by Cpl Dhill and included other members of the North Eastern Division Gang Unit and the North Eastern Division Task Force.