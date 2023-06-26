A Tobago man was arrested after a bag with five kilogrammes of marijuana was found on the APT James fast ferry.
The man was arrested at the compound of the Scarborough Port by officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force.
Reports stated that around 6.55 p.m. on Sunday, Task Force officers, assisted by officers of the Canine Unit and Port Authority, conducted an exercise at the Scarborough Port. Vehicles and persons disembarking the APT James ferry were randomly stopped and searched.
During the exercise, a silver Nissan Tiida, driven by a 47-year-old of Buccoo Road, Tobago was searched. Further investigations led officers to head onto the ferry where they found and seized a bag containing a quantity of packages containing marijuana. The drug had an estimated total weight of five kilogrammes. The male suspect was arrested in connection with the find.