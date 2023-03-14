Marijuana and a cellular phone were among items found hidden in doors destined for the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.
In the Western Division, Task Force officers conducted an anti-crime exercise on Monday, following information received about contraband being concealed in wooden flush doors and designated to be smuggled into the prison.
As a result, officers conducted surveillance in the Bagatelle, Diego Martin area for a period of time. As they approached the targeted area, they saw two men who immediately ran off. The officers chased after them but the men escaped.
A search of the area was conducted which resulted in officers finding two doors in a concrete structure. The doors were taken to the St James police station, where they were pried open. Inside, officers found a large quantity of cigarettes, wrapping paper, marijuana, digital scales and a cellular phone.
The operation was sanctioned by ACP Hazel, spearheaded by Snr Supt Henry and Supt Williams.
Further enquiries led officers to conduct a search exercise at Savannah Terrace, where two ski masks, one pair of camouflage pants and one navy blue tactical sweater with the word ‘POLICE’ were found and seized.
In the Southern Division, an intelligence-led exercise spearheaded by Snr Supt Smith, Supt Rampath, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Ramlogan, was conducted around 7 a.m. on Monday. During the exercise, officers went to St Mary’s Village, Moruga, where they conducted the search of an apartment.
There, they found a marijuana growing operation with over 400 fully grown and budding high-grade marijuana plants and several hundred seedlings in several rooms fitted with electricity, air-conditioning, LED lighting and humidity and temperature controls. A 27-year-old male suspect who was at the apartment at the time of the search, was arrested.
The same party of officers also arrested a 34-year-old Tableland man for possession of marijuana and cocaine.
In another exercise, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, acting on information received, conducted an exercise around 4 p.m. on Monday, and went to Calvary Hill, East Dry River. There, they searched an abandoned structure which resulted in one Smith and Wesson magazine, 23 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition and five rounds of 9mm ammunition being seized.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.