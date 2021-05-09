MARIJUANA, mobile phones, chargers, and a quantity of bamboo wrapping paper concealed in juice boxes were discovered at the Golden Grove Prison on Saturday.
The contraband items were concealed in one litre juice boxes and stashed inside one of the rice bins.
Around 8.10 a.m. a prisons officer while supervising the preparation of lunch at the facility inspected one of the rice bins and found a transparent plastic bag containing five one-litre juice boxes.
An inspection was carried out on one of the boxes where one charger and a quantity of, what appeared to be marijuana wrapped in clear tape, was found.
The remaining four boxes were searched.
Three of them contained marijuana while the fourth contained six mobile phones, four chargers as well as the bamboo wrapping paper.
Also found during the search were 25 packs of cigarettes separated into five bundles each containing fives packs of cigarettes.
The items were taken to the Arouca Police Station and Sgt Denoon is continuing investigations.