Police seized marijuana and marijuana trees during an anti-crime exercise on Sunday.
The exercise was conducted North-Eastern and Southern Divisions by members of the N.E.D.T.F. who were assisted by the Canine Unit.
Between 3 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. after receiving information, the officers went to a bushy area at Top Hill Avenue, Claxton Bay where they found 100 grams of marijuana.
The officers then proceeded to the Johnny King Road, Aranguez, where they found and seized 1.67 kilograms of marijuana in a bushy area along the said road.
Police also was executed a search warrant at a house in Morvant, where the intended person was not at home.
The officers found 14 small marijuana trees in a room, as such the excess trees were seized.
The exercise was spearheaded Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, Ag/Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman, coordinated by Insp Bharath and Ag/Sgt Martin and supervised by Cpl Daniel.
In a separate police exercise, a man was arrested and a quantity of ammunition seized by officers of the Northern Division during an anti-crime exercise conducted in Arima on Sunday.
Officers arrested a 21-year-old man of Pinto Road, Arima, after he allegedly was found in possession of nine rounds of .38 ammunition, and allegedly driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s permit and a certificate of insurance.
Officers conducted the exercise, coordinated by ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, spearheaded by Supt Powder, W/ASP Powder, Insp Pitt and Sgt Leopold, between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Investigations are ongoing.